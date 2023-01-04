Chychrun netted a power-play goal in a 5-3 loss to Florida on Tuesday.

Chychrun has five goals and 18 points in 20 games this season, including five points with the man advantage. Since returning from a wrist injury Nov. 21, Chychrun has provided at least a point in 13 of his 20 contests. He's been particularly effective lately, contributing two goals and five points in his last four games.