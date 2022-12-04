Chychrun scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Chychrun gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead in the second period with his first power-play point of the season. The 24-year-old defenseman has four points and a plus-2 rating in six contests since his season debut Nov. 21. He'll continue to be near the top of the trade rumors, but for now, he'll have a featured role with the Coyotes, who have surprised some onlookers with a 7-11-4 record through a road-heavy segment of their schedule.