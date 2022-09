Chychrun (ankle) doesn't have a timeline for when he might begin practicing, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Chychrun underwent ankle and wrist surgeries this offseason, and he's evidently still waiting to be cleared for on-ice activities. At this point it isn't clear if the 24-year-old defender, who picked up seven goals and 21 points through 47 games last campaign, is in danger of missing the start of the regular season.