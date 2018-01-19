Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Not playing Thursday
Chychrun (illness) won't suit up for Thursday's game against Nashville, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
The 19-year-old has been a solid contributor since joining the team in early December, registering eight points in 17 games. Chychrun was a late absence for Thursday, so he should be available for Saturday's tilt in St. Louis.
