Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Not playing Thursday

Chychrun (illness) won't suit up for Thursday's game against Nashville, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

The 19-year-old has been a solid contributor since joining the team in early December, registering eight points in 17 games. Chychrun was a late absence for Thursday, so he should be available for Saturday's tilt in St. Louis.

