Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Not traveling with team

Chychrun (lower body) stayed in Arizona and will miss the final two games of the Yotes' road trip against Dallas and Nashville on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Jeff Miller of NHL.com reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Chychrun was stuck in a 12-game goal drought, during which he managed four assists, two PIM and 35 shots. The blueliner's absence will give Ilya Lyubushkin a chance to play bigger minutes, though he could once again find himself watching from the press box once Chychrun is cleared to return.