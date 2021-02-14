Chychrun produced an assist, six shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Chychrun's diverse set of skills was on full display Saturday. He had the secondary helper on a Barrett Hayton goal in the second period. Chychrun also played physical and peppered Blues goalie Ville Husso with pucks throughout the contest. The 22-year-old Chychrun is up to three goals, eight helpers, 40 shots on net, 23 hits, 22 blocked shots and 12 PIM in 14 games this year.