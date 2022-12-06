Chychrun scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Chychrun went top shelf from a tight angle for the game-tying goal early in the third period. It was his second multi-point effort in seven games this season -- the 24-year-old defenseman is showing why the Coyotes are demanding a ransom for him in trade talks. Chychrun has three goals, three helpers, 31 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating so while playing big minutes in all situations.