Chychrun's previous ankle injury has healed, but he is still recovering from a wrist operation he had in the offseason, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Chychrun has yet to participate in training camp, and it's looking more likely that he'll miss time to begin the season. The 24-year-old has also requested a trade, so it's possible he may not spend all of the 2022-23 campaign with the Coyotes if he can get past his lingering injury issues.