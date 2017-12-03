Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Officially activated from injured reserve

Chychrun (knee) is no longer showing up on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Coyotes recalled Chychrun from AHL Tuscon on Saturday. The burgeoning defenseman completed a conditioning stint in the minors as the final step in his recovery, and Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet believes the 2016 first-round (16th overall) draft pick could be ready to go against Vegas on Sunday. A power-play role likely awaits once he's up to speed.

