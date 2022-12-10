Chychrun provided an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Chychrun helped out on the first of Lawson Crouse's two goals in the game. During a four-game point streak, Chychrun has amassed two goals and three assists. He's up to three tallies, five helpers, 35 shots on net, 13 hits, 14 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating through nine outings while logging his usual massive minutes on the Coyotes' top pairing.