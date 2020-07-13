Chychrun (hip) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Chychrun was a game-time decision for the Yotes final game of the regular season but was ultimately unable to suit up in the contest with Vancouver on March 11. In addition to jumping back into a top-four role on the blue line, the Florida native figures to retake his spot with one of the two power-play units, which should make him a top-end fantasy option during the playoffs.