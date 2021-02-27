Chychrun posted an assist, four hits, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Chychrun's shot attempt generated a rebound, and Phil Kessel eventually deposited the puck for the Coyotes' first goal of the game. With two goals and two helpers in his last three games, Chychrun seems to have gotten his offense on track again. The 22-year-old's all-around stat line is impressive -- he has five goals, 10 assists, 54 shots, 29 hits, 30 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 20 contests. Six of his 15 points have come with the man advantage, although that's likely contributed to a minus-4 rating.