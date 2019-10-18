Play

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: On scoresheet Thursday

Chychrun scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Chychrun's tally was one of three power-play goals for the Coyotes in the contest, with the other two coming via Phil Kessel. The goal is the defenseman's first point of the season, to go with 13 shots on goal and eight blocked shots in six games.

