Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: On verge of skating again
Chychrun (knee) has been given medical clearance to resume skating and his return to the ice is imminent, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
We heard this same story from GM John Chayka a month ago, but the defenseman is now 17 weeks removed from knee surgery. It's a bummer to see any player injured -- let alone the 2016 first-round (16th overall pick) -- but his immense potential still seems to outweigh the perceived risks in drafting him in the late rounds. Chychrun has accumulated 11 goals, 23 assists and six power-play points over his first 118 contests in the NHL.
