Chychrun scored a goal on three shots and supplied a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Chychrun lost his balance but still scored at 12:02 of the second period, and the game-tying goal was upheld upon video review. In the third, his shot attempt was deflected in by Christian Dvorak to put the Coyotes ahead for the first time. That tally stood as the game-winner. Chychrun is up to four goals, 13 points, 48 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 24 hits and 14 PIM through 18 contests.