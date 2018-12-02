Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Opens scoring for 'Yotes

Chychrun sank a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-1 home win over the Blues.

It's hard not to root for the 20-year-old given that he's had a heck of a time staying healthy early in his career. This was Chychrun's seventh game as part of the 2018-19 campaign, as he missed all of training camp and the first 16 contests due to a knee injury, and then an upper-body issue surfaced in mid-November. Sure, there's risk in deploying Arizona's first-round (16th overall) pick from the 2016 draft, but Chychrun is averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time with a role carved out on the No. 2 power play, so you could do much worse than to use him as a depth defenseman in fantasy hockey.