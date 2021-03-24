Chychrun scored a goal and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Chychrun struck just 1:25 into the game. He had to leave the contest in the second period after he was bloodied on a Nathan MacKinnon high stick, but Chychrun was able to return later. The 22-year-old rearguard has nine tallies, 22 points, 88 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 33 contests. He's only four points shy of matching his production from last year.