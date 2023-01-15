Chychrun notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Chychrun has picked up three assists over his last three games. The 24-year-old defenseman has slowed down a bit following a strong December, but he's up to 21 points, 81 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 36 hits and a plus-6 rating through 26 contests overall. He'll continue to be a source of positivity for the Coyotes and fantasy managers alike with a large role on the first pairing and first power-play unit.