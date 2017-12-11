Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Picks up secondary helper Saturday

Chychrun generated his first assist of the season in Sunday's 3-1 road loss to the Blackhawks.

Since the second-year blueliner is only four games removed from his return following knee surgery, we're not necessarily expecting a ton of points from him right out of the gate. However, he logged 22:22 of ice time in this latest contest, which is a good amount of rink-run considering Chychrun's endured a lengthy rehab. The 19-year-old, who the Coyotes drafted with the 16th overall pick in last year's draft, is certainly worth keeping an eye on as he rounds into form.