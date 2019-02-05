Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Placed on injured reserve

Chychrun (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The designation effectively rules Chychrun out of Arizona's next three games - Tuesday at Nashville, Thursday versus Columbus, and Saturday versus Dallas. He'll be eligible to come off injured reserve in time to play next Tuesday in Vegas, though the Coyotes have yet to provide an official timeline for Chychrun's return.

