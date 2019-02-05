Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Placed on injured reserve
Chychrun (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The designation effectively rules Chychrun out of Arizona's next three games - Tuesday at Nashville, Thursday versus Columbus, and Saturday versus Dallas. He'll be eligible to come off injured reserve in time to play next Tuesday in Vegas, though the Coyotes have yet to provide an official timeline for Chychrun's return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...