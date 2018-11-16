Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Placed on IR
The Coyotes placed Chychrun (upper body) on injured reserve Friday, Cap Friendly reports.
Chychrun can't seem to catch a break. The 20-year-old blueliner returned from a long-term knee injury Tuesday against Detroit only to suffer an upper-body injury that could keep him sidelined for an extended period as well. The Coyotes have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his recovery, but another update on the 2016 first-round pick's status should be released once he's able to return to practice.
