Chychrun notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Chychrun set up his defense partner, Shayne Gostisbehere, on a first-period tally. With six helpers in his last six games, Chychrun continues to be a productive source of offense from the blue line for the Coyotes. The 24-year-old has 12 points (two on the power play), 49 shots on net, 18 hits, 18 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 13 appearances this season.