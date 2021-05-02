Chychrun registered an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Chychrun earned the secondary helper on Christian Fischer's third-period tally. Through 52 contests, Chychrun has racked up 37 points, 156 shots, 84 blocked shots, 58 hits and 40 PIM. The top-pairing defenseman has become the Coyotes' No. 1 blueliner this season.