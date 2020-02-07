Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Pockets helper

Chychrun picked up an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

After a 10-game drought, Chychrun has assists in back-to-back outings. The 21-year-old defenseman also set a career high in points with 21 through 56 contests. He's produced 123 shots, 92 blocks and 63 hits, as well.