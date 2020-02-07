Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Pockets helper
Chychrun picked up an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
After a 10-game drought, Chychrun has assists in back-to-back outings. The 21-year-old defenseman also set a career high in points with 21 through 56 contests. He's produced 123 shots, 92 blocks and 63 hits, as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.