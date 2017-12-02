Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Possible return Sunday

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said Cychrun (knee) could make his season debut Sunday against the Golden Knights, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

A report from Tuesday indicated that Chychrun went on a conditioning assignment with AHL Tuscon, which evidently has gone well. Savvy fantasy owners in need of a defenseman should consider picking up the Florida native if he's available. He's a slick passer with an accurate shot and is attentive within the attacking zone.