Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Posts two points
Chychrun scored a goal and added an assist in a 2-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.
Chychrun's helper came on a Clayton Keller goal in the first period before he unleashed a long shot early in the third period to double the lead. Chychrun is up to five goals and 18 points in 45 games. Over his last eight contests, he has two goals and four assists. The first round pick from 2016 is just two points back from his career-high 20 set in his rookie year.
