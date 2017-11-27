Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Practicing with team

Chychrun (knee) will continue to practice with the club before being re-evaluated next week, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Chychrun will travel with the Coyotes in order to join them at practice on a day-to-day basis, but is at least still a week away from returning to the lineup. The blueliner has yet to make his 2017-18 debut after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories