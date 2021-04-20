Chychrun notched an assist, two shots on net, two hits, a pair of blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
Chychrun is on a three-game point streak with a goal and two helpers in that span. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 32 points, 126 shots, 50 hits, 75 blocks, 36 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 46 appearances. The 16th overall pick from 2016 has ascended to a top-pairing status, and his all-around production makes him useful in most fantasy formats.
