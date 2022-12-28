Chychrun notched three assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Chychrun had a helper in each period, including one on the power play. His first assist was the 100th of his career. The 24-year-old has seven helpers in his last six outings, but it's been 10 games since he scored a goal. For the season, he's at three tallies, 13 assists, 59 shots on net, 24 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 17 appearances.