Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Reaches 10-goal plateau

Chychrun scored a goal on his lone shot and was plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 defeat to Nashville.

Chychrun pulled the Coyotes to within 3-2 when he found the net midway through the third period, but that's as close as Arizona would draw. The 21-year-old defenseman has three goals in his last four games and is starting to flash the offensive talent that helped make him a first-round draft pick in 2016. After scoring five goals and 20 points in 53 games last season, Chychrun is already at 10 goals and 16 points in 39 games in 2019-20.