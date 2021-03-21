Chychrun scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Chychrun's 100th career point was an assist on the opening tally by Derick Brassard 2:53 into the game. The 22-year-old Chychrun didn't stay on the round number for long, scoring less than three minutes later to double the Coyotes' lead. The blueliner has 101 points in 265 appearances. He's been at his best in 2020-21 with eight tallies, 21 points, 82 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 36 hits and a minus-6 rating through 31 contests.