Chychrun logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

This was Chychrun's first power-play points since Jan. 3. He's still been productive with seven helpers over his last nine contests, and his assist Tuesday was his 20th of the campaign. He's up to 25 points (six on the power play), 100 shots on net, 52 blocked shot,s 42 hits and a plus-3 rating through 32 outings overall.