Chychrun (undisclosed) took line rushes and is expected to play Saturday versus the Sharks, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Coyotes fans and fantasy managers alike can breathe a sigh of relief that Chychrun won't miss time after leaving Friday's contest early. The 22-year-old is expected to resume his top-pairing role and power-play duties in Saturday's game.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Uncertain for Saturday's game•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Hurt in third period•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Reaches 100 career points•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Contributes assist in loss•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Deposits goal No. 7•