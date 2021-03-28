Chychrun (undisclosed) took line rushes and is expected to play Saturday versus the Sharks, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Coyotes fans and fantasy managers alike can breathe a sigh of relief that Chychrun won't miss time after leaving Friday's contest early. The 22-year-old is expected to resume his top-pairing role and power-play duties in Saturday's game.