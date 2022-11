Chychrun (wrist) will make his season debut Monday against Nashville, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Chychrun last played March 12 against Boston prior to wrist and ankle surgeries. He will replace Dysin Mayo in the lineup. Chychrun had seven goals, 21 points, 141 shots on net, 66 blocks and 51 hits in 47 games during the 2021-22 campaign.