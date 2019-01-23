Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Ready to rock

Chychrun (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Coach Rick Tocchet said Chychrun's injury was minor, but the oft-injured blueliner was able to shake this one off. He rides a five-game pointless streak with a minus-6 rating into this contest, although he's fired 16 shots on goal in that span. Chychrun will remain on the second pairing with Kevin Connauton.