Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Ready to rock
Chychrun (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Coach Rick Tocchet said Chychrun's injury was minor, but the oft-injured blueliner was able to shake this one off. He rides a five-game pointless streak with a minus-6 rating into this contest, although he's fired 16 shots on goal in that span. Chychrun will remain on the second pairing with Kevin Connauton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...