Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Recalled from minor ranks

Chychrun (knee) was recalled from AHL Tuscon on Saturday, TSN reports.

Coach Rick Tocchet suggested Saturday that Chychrun (knee) could make his debut during Sunday's tilt against Vegas and the recall only furthers that narrative. However, he will need to be activated from injured reserve before that's possible.

