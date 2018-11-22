Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Records first point of season
Playing in just his second game of the season on Wednesday, Chychrun tallied an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas.
The 20-year-old blueliner will hope to stay healthy moving forward, fortunate to have finally received clearance to return to Arizona's lineup on Wednesday after missing practically the entire first quarter of the season. In just his second game, Chychrun notched his first point of 2018-19 while also blocking a team-high four shots. Next up for him and the Coyotes is a date with the Avalanche on Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...