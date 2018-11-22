Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Records first point of season

Playing in just his second game of the season on Wednesday, Chychrun tallied an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas.

The 20-year-old blueliner will hope to stay healthy moving forward, fortunate to have finally received clearance to return to Arizona's lineup on Wednesday after missing practically the entire first quarter of the season. In just his second game, Chychrun notched his first point of 2018-19 while also blocking a team-high four shots. Next up for him and the Coyotes is a date with the Avalanche on Friday.