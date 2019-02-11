Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Records one shot in return

Chychrun failed to write his name on the scoresheet against Dallas on Saturday and managed just one shot on goal.

Chychrun -- who was returning to the lineup following a four-game stint on the shelf -- logged 19:48 of ice time, which included 1:09 with the man addvantage, but failed to have much of a statistical impact. The bluerliner remains bogged down in a 13-game goal drought, with his next opportunity to tickle the twine coming Tuesday versus Vegas.