Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Records one shot in return
Chychrun failed to write his name on the scoresheet against Dallas on Saturday and managed just one shot on goal.
Chychrun -- who was returning to the lineup following a four-game stint on the shelf -- logged 19:48 of ice time, which included 1:09 with the man addvantage, but failed to have much of a statistical impact. The bluerliner remains bogged down in a 13-game goal drought, with his next opportunity to tickle the twine coming Tuesday versus Vegas.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Slated to return•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Game-time call for Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Considered day-to-day•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Not traveling with team•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Doesn't embark on road trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...