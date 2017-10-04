Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Recovery ahead of schedule

Chychrun's (knee) rehab has been successful so far, and is ahead of schedule for his return Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chychrun will still remain on the injured reserve and doesn't have an official return date, but it's good news for Arizona their blueliner is recovering well from his knee surgery in early August. The 19-year-old impressively logged 20 points in 68 games last season, and remains one of the top defensive prospects in the NHL. If his recovery keeps progressing, he'll certainly be a name to keep an eye on in the upcoming months.