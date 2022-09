Chychrun (ankle) has requested a trade from the Coyotes, according to The Hockey News.

Chychrun is currently on the sidelines with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the last seven weeks of the 2021-22 season, and he wants out of Arizona. Chychrun led all NHL defensemen in 2020-21 with 18 goals but had a horrible campaign last season, scoring only seven goals and adding 14 helpers in 47 games. He wants to play for a contender rather than the bottom-dwelling Coyotes.