Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Return date unknown
Chychrun (knee) will not be with the regulars to start training camp and remains without a timeline for his return, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Morgan reported in early August that Chychrun obtained medical clearance to resume skating. That's still in the plans for the 20-year-old defenseman as part of his rehab, but for the second straight year, his status is unclear ahead of the new season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: On verge of skating again•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Hitting ice soon•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Expected back for training camp•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't return this season•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Bulges twine against Wild•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...