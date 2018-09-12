Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Return date unknown

Chychrun (knee) will not be with the regulars to start training camp and remains without a timeline for his return, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Morgan reported in early August that Chychrun obtained medical clearance to resume skating. That's still in the plans for the 20-year-old defenseman as part of his rehab, but for the second straight year, his status is unclear ahead of the new season.

