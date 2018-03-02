Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Scores against Wild
Chychrun scored a power-play goal and recorded three shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.
The second-year blueliner missed a chunk of time with a knee injury to begin the season and has been limited to just 33 games. While Chychrun has still flashed nice offensive upside with nine goals and 22 assists through the first 101 games of his career, those numbers don't land him on the fantasy radar in most seasonal settings.
