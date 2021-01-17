Chychrun potted a goal on three shots and doled out three hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Chychrun was a strong contributor again Saturday, with his tally at 8:56 of the second period counting as the game-winner. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to three points, eight shots and three hits through the first two games of the year. If he can maintain consistency on offense, he'll be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats given his usage on the second power-play unit.
