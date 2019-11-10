Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Scores in second straight game
Chychrun scored his fourth goal of the year and led the team with five shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.
Three of Chychrun's four goals have come over the last six games, during which time he's registered 22 shots on goal. That's an encouraging sign for the 21-year-old, who did not top 20 points in any of his first three NHL seasons. A first-round draft pick in 2016, Chychrun might be trending toward an offensive breakout in 2019-20.
