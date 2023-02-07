Chychrun scored two goals on five shots and added four PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Chychrun twice tied the game, responding to both of the Wild's goals. His first tally Monday came on a power play in the second period. The 24-year-old defenseman had gone 14 games without a goal, though he did have seven assists in that span. For the season, he's at seven tallies, 27 points (seven on the power play), 111 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 43 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 35 appearances.