Play

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Scores twice on power play

Chychrun potted a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Chychrun's tallies tied the score at two and four, respectively, but the Coyotes would still take a crazy loss. The defenseman is at nine goals and six assists through 37 games. He's added 84 shots on goal, 57 blocked shots and 42 hits.

More News
Our Latest Stories