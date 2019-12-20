Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Scores twice on power play
Chychrun potted a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.
Chychrun's tallies tied the score at two and four, respectively, but the Coyotes would still take a crazy loss. The defenseman is at nine goals and six assists through 37 games. He's added 84 shots on goal, 57 blocked shots and 42 hits.
