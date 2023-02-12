Chychrun will be a healthy scratch Saturday versus St. Louis for what the Coyotes called "trade-related reasons."

Chychrun has seven goals, 28 points, 43 hits and 56 blocks in 36 games while averaging 23:16 of ice time this season. It's not guaranteed that Chychrun will be traded in the near future, but the Coyotes' statement certainly makes it sound like they are at least close to moving him. Boston, LA, Florida and Edmonton are among the teams that have been previously cited as potential destinations for the 24-year-old. Meanwhile, Dysin Mayo was summoned from AHL Tucson on Saturday.