Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Secures six-year extension
Chychrun signed a six-year contract extension Tuesday worth $4.6 million per year.
The Coyotes have locked down their 2016 first-round pick through the 2024-25 season. Chychrun has scored 11 goals and 34 points through 118 games over his first two seasons in the NHL, and he's a solid two-way defender with 183 hits and 171 blocked shots in that span. Chychrun will make his season debut Tuesday against the Red Wings after missing the first 16 games due to a knee injury.
