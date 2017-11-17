Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Set to rejoin team
Chychrun (knee) is expected to rejoin the Coyotes in Toronto on Monday in order to start practicing with the team, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
While general manager John Chayka was clear that Chychrun is returning to practice -- not playing -- it is certainly a step in the right direction. The defenseman has yet to make his 2017-18 debut after appearing in 68 games and registering 20 points as a rookie last season. If Arizona can get the 19-year-old back in the lineup -- along with Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) -- it will finally ice a healthy blue line.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Close to practicing•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Still no return timeline•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Hits ice from first time since knee surgery•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Appears on IR•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't begin skating for several more weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...