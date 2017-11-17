Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Set to rejoin team

Chychrun (knee) is expected to rejoin the Coyotes in Toronto on Monday in order to start practicing with the team, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

While general manager John Chayka was clear that Chychrun is returning to practice -- not playing -- it is certainly a step in the right direction. The defenseman has yet to make his 2017-18 debut after appearing in 68 games and registering 20 points as a rookie last season. If Arizona can get the 19-year-old back in the lineup -- along with Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) -- it will finally ice a healthy blue line.