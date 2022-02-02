Chychrun notched an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on net, a pair of hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Chychrun logged the primary helper on Lawson Crouse's game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. This was just the second assist in seven games for Chychrun since he returned from an upper-body injury. The defenseman is at nine points, 98 shots on net, 44 blocks, 37 hits, a minus-29 rating and 32 PIM in 33 contests. While his physicality remains, his offense has completely fallen off after an 18-goal, 41-point campaign last season.